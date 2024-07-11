Serena! Livvy! Allyson! See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 ESPYS
It's sports' big night! See all the athletes and celebrities hitting the red carpet to celebrate the best of the year
Game on.
The 2024 ESPY Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night, July 11, bringing together stars of sports and Hollywood to celebrate the biggest and best athletes, games and moments of the year.
Hosted by Serena Williams, this year's show will also honor icons including University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley, former NFL safety Steve Gleason and Invictus Games founder Prince Harry.
Here, see all the stars arriving on the red carpet. The ESPY Awards are airing live on ABC beginning 8 p.m. ET
Livvy Dunne
The LSU Gymnastics Team
Serena Williams
Sugar Ray Leonard
Halle Bailey
Allyson Felix
Colman Domingo
Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott
Mickey Guyton
Quinta Brunson
Haleigh Bryant
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Nikki Glaser
Andrew Spencer
Myles Garrett
Diana Flores
Andy Reid and Tammy Reid
Damar Hamlin
Lamar Jackson
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall
Bryce Young
Russell Wilson
Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet
Colleen Quigley
Lindsey Vonn
Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe
Harrison Butker
