Serena! Livvy! Allyson! See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 ESPYS

It's sports' big night! See all the athletes and celebrities hitting the red carpet to celebrate the best of the year

Frazer Harrison/Getty Serena Williams

Game on.

The 2024 ESPY Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night, July 11, bringing together stars of sports and Hollywood to celebrate the biggest and best athletes, games and moments of the year.

Hosted by Serena Williams, this year's show will also honor icons including University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley, former NFL safety Steve Gleason and Invictus Games founder Prince Harry.



Here, see all the stars arriving on the red carpet. The ESPY Awards are airing live on ABC beginning 8 p.m. ET

Livvy Dunne

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Livvy Dunne

The LSU Gymnastics Team

Frazer Harrison/Getty The LSU Gymnastics Team

Serena Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Serena Williams

Sugar Ray Leonard

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Sugar Ray Leonard

Halle Bailey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Halle Bailey

Allyson Felix

Amy Sussman/WireImage Allyson Felix

Colman Domingo

Amy Sussman/WireImage Colman Domingo

Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott

Frazer Harrison/Getty Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott

Mickey Guyton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Mickey Guyton

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Quinta Brunson

Haleigh Bryant

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Haleigh Bryant

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Nikki Glaser

Amy Sussman/WireImage Nikki Glaser

Andrew Spencer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Andrew Spencer

Myles Garrett

Kevin Mazur/Getty Myles Garrett

Diana Flores

Frazer Harrison/Getty Diana Flores

Andy Reid and Tammy Reid

Amy Sussman/WireImage Andy Reid and Tammy Reid

Damar Hamlin

Amy Sussman/WireImage Damar Hamlin

Lamar Jackson

Amy Sussman/WireImage Lamar Jackson

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Natalie Joy and Nick Viall

Bryce Young

Amy Sussman/WireImage Bryce Young

Russell Wilson

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Russell Wilson

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet

Colleen Quigley

Kevin Mazur/Getty Colleen Quigley

Lindsey Vonn

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Lindsey Vonn

Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe

Harrison Butker

Frazer Harrison/Getty Harrison Butker

