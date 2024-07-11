Serena! Livvy! Allyson! See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 ESPYS

Kate Hogan
·2 min read

It's sports' big night! See all the athletes and celebrities hitting the red carpet to celebrate the best of the year

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Serena Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Serena Williams

Game on.

The 2024 ESPY Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night, July 11, bringing together stars of sports and Hollywood to celebrate the biggest and best athletes, games and moments of the year.

Hosted by Serena Williams, this year's show will also honor icons including University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley, former NFL safety Steve Gleason and Invictus Games founder Prince Harry.

Here, see all the stars arriving on the red carpet. The ESPY Awards are airing live on ABC beginning 8 p.m. ET

Livvy Dunne

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Livvy Dunne

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Livvy Dunne

The LSU Gymnastics Team

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty </p> The LSU Gymnastics Team

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The LSU Gymnastics Team

Serena Williams

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Serena Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Serena Williams

Sugar Ray Leonard

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Sugar Ray Leonard

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Sugar Ray Leonard

Halle Bailey

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Halle Bailey

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halle Bailey

Allyson Felix

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Allyson Felix

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Allyson Felix

Colman Domingo

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Colman Domingo

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Colman Domingo

Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty </p> Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott

Mickey Guyton

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Mickey Guyton

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mickey Guyton

Quinta Brunson

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Quinta Brunson

Haleigh Bryant

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Haleigh Bryant

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Haleigh Bryant

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty </p> Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Nikki Glaser

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Nikki Glaser

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Nikki Glaser

Andrew Spencer

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Andrew Spencer

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Andrew Spencer

Myles Garrett

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Myles Garrett

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Myles Garrett

Diana Flores

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty </p> Diana Flores

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Diana Flores

Andy Reid and Tammy Reid

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Andy Reid and Tammy Reid

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Andy Reid and Tammy Reid

Damar Hamlin

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Damar Hamlin

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Damar Hamlin

Lamar Jackson

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Lamar Jackson

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Lamar Jackson

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Natalie Joy and Nick Viall

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall

Bryce Young

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Bryce Young

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Bryce Young

Russell Wilson

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Russell Wilson

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Russell Wilson

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet

Colleen Quigley

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Colleen Quigley

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Colleen Quigley

Lindsey Vonn

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Lindsey Vonn

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Lindsey Vonn

Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe

Harrison Butker

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Harrison Butker

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Harrison Butker

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories