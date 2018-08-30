Serena And Venus Williams Prepare For Tennis Stardom In Unearthed 1991 Video

Serena and Venus Williams were always destined for tennis greatness, and this archive footage proves it.

The “Today” show rereleased a 1991 video profile on the successful sisters Wednesday, in which an 11 year old Venus notes how she fell in the love with the sport. Serena, just 9 at the time, is also seen hitting balls in the clip.

“I think when I was 5 years old, that’s when I think I started liking it a lot,” says Venus in the video, which is now going viral. “I really started getting serious when I was 7. I think first it was my dad and my mom and my family, going out there to help me and push me.”

A young @Venuseswilliams shares how she first fell in love with tennis on TODAY in 1991. #TODAYFlashbackpic.twitter.com/KFZGqUu8pk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 29, 2018

Venus Williams practices her game in Compton, California, in 1991. (Paul Harris via Getty Images) More

Venus Williams pictured during practice in 1991. (Getty Images via Getty Images) More

Venus Williams was just 11 years old when this photograph was taken. (Paul Harris via Getty Images) More

Richard Williams practices with his daughter, Serena Williams, in 1991. (Paul Harris via Getty Images) More

