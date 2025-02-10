Serena Williams Addresses Meaning Behind Super Bowl Dance

Serena Williams appeared to address the meaning behind her surprise Super Bowl halftime appearance.

Williams, who stunned fans by crip-walking during rapper Kendrick Lamar’s set on Sunday, seemed to confirm the appearance was a reference to her being criticized for doing the same dance move at Wimbledon in 2012.

“I didn’t Crip walk like that at Wimbledon, I would have been fined!” the tennis star said in a video on X Sunday.

Williams was sharply criticized at the tennis tournament for doing the move to celebrate winning gold at the Olympics. At the time, Williams said: ““It was just me. I love to dance. I didn’t know what else to do. I was so happy, and next thing I know I started dancing and moving. I didn’t plan it. It just happened.”

After Williams' surprise appearance on stage Sunday, fans speculated that the move could have a few meanings.

For one, both Williams and Lamar are from Los Angeles, the same city that crip-walking originated from.

Williams was also previously romantically linked to Drake, who has been locked in a rap battle with Lamar.

Sunday’s show featured jabs at the Canadian rapper, including two diss tracks about him, “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us.”

Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zufoSNdNhe — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

Many fans were quick to hype Williams up after her performance.

“Kendrick bringing one of Drake’s exes out to literally dance on his grave was so good,” wrote one X user.

“Kendrick bringing out serena williams to crip walk after drake stalked that woman publicly for years and obsessively threw shots at her for turning him down is so wild,” another commented. “that man is the definition of chaotic good.”