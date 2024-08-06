Serena Williams calls out Paris restaurant for 'denying access' to her family

Cover Media

The comedian revealed the feud began more than eight years ago after he made a joke about the sports legend while hosting a charity event. Hart has laughed off the rift and insisted Jordan shouldn't have taken the jibes to heart. "Michael's had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late. I saw him coming in late and I hit him with a joke," Hart told the crowd during his recent Acting My Age stand-up show in New Jersey, according to DailyMail.com.