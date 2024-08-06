Serena Williams calls out Paris restaurant for 'denying access' to her family
The tennis star, who is in the French capital after being a torch bearer at the Olympic Opening Ceremony, took to X to criticise the restaurant. "Yikes @peninsulaparis I've been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places ... but never with my kids. Always a first." Although the 42-year-old, who is travelling with her children Olympia, six, and Adira, almost one, didn't explicitly accuse the restaurant of racism, fans were quick to make the connection.