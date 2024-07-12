Serena Williams' Daughter Owns ESPYs Red Carpet With Her Adorable Poses

Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., won gold at the 2024 ESPYs on Thursday night.

The 6-year-old — who often goes by Olympia — was photographed on the event’s red carpet ahead of the award show alongside the tennis great and her dad, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

Olympia walked the carpet like a pro, hitting adorable poses while rocking a silver short-sleeve flared dress.

One photo captured the young girl placing a hand on her hip as she posed for photographers next to her parents.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with her parents, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, on Thursday at the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Other shots caught her flashing a bright smile.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. poses on the red carpet with her parents at the ESPY Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. Her mother, tennis legend Serena Williams, hosted the event. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Williams hosted the ESPYs on Thursday night, opening the show with a reference to the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The retired tennis legend, who was raised in Compton, in the Los Angeles area, danced onstage as Lamar’s “Not Like Us” played.

“If I learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” she said. “He will make your hometown not like you.”

Williams’ shot at Drake was particularly noteworthy since the Canadian rapper has taken digs at Williams and her investor husband in the past.

In addition to Olympia, Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second child, a girl named Adira, last August.

In a post shared last year on an Instagram account dedicated to Olympia, the 6-year-old is shown adorably smiling as she holds her newborn sister.

“My sister and me,” the caption says.

