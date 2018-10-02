Serena Williams Explains How Becoming a Mom Changed Her 'Passionate' Mind-set on Domestic Violence

Serena Williams first joined forces with Allstate's Purple Purse program to fight domestic abuse in June 2017, only a few months before welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia. And as passionate as she was when she first signed on to the cause, Williams' commitment to empowering women apparently has only gotten stronger since becoming a mom.

In a new interview with Elle, the tennis pro, whose second Purple Purse design, a gorgeous leather backpack ,will be given away to a lucky few people who donate to the program during October (Domestic Violence Awareness Month), explained how Olympia has inspired her to work even harder for her fellow women.

"Having a daughter changes your outlook on so many things in the world," she said. "The last year has really changed my already passionate mind-set." Williams continued, "There's a lot of other women out there that could be my daughter or my sister that are in an [abusive] situation. You never know—sometimes you meet a person and they're amazing, and a week later or a month later or a couple years later they turn out to be something different, and it's not [your] fault."

In partnership with Purple Purse, Williams is especially focused on helping those women experiencing financial abuse, when an abusive partner takes total control of their victims' finances, barring them from escaping the situation.

"[Victims] can't leave their situation[s], because they cannot financially afford to," she said. "We want to make them aware that's not OK…and provide victims a safe way out of violence through financial tools and resources." That said, Williams is hoping her message reaches more than just those women in abusive situations. "The message is not just for women. It's for men, as well. We need each other and need to help each other out. [Together] we can make change," she said.

Of course, since this is Serena "23 Grand Slams" Williams we're talking about, it isn't the only incredibly empowering initiative she's taken on in the last few days. Over the weekend on Instagram she dropped a cover of Divinyls' "I Touch Myself" in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world," Williams captioned the post. "Early detection is key—it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

MORE: Serena Williams Just Dropped a Music Video for Breast Cancer Awareness Month