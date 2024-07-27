Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Is Mistakenly Called Her 'Umbrella Holder' at Olympics Opening Ceremony

Eurosport commentator Laura Woods didn't realize the umbrella holder in question was actually the tennis champ's husband

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian has multiple titles — Serena Williams' husband, Olympia and Adira's dad, founder of Reddit. And now he can add a new one: Serena Williams' "umbrella holder"!

As the couple, along with Olympia, 6, walked along the red carpet at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ohanian dutifully stood behind his wife carrying an umbrella to protect Williams from the pouring rain.

As he walked behind her, a commentator for Eurosport deemed Ohanian her "umbrella holder," not realizing he was Williams' husband.

"She [Serena] looks absolutely incredible. She's got someone just behind us holding an umbrella," commentator Laura Woods said.

"Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you."

Woods's mix-up led to hilarious reactions on X, including from Ohanian — who happily reposted one post about the incident from the Tennis Letter.

"TV commentator: 'Serena Williams even has her own personal umbrella holder'. FYI… the ‘umbrella holder’ ’is Alexis Ohanian, her husband. He’s one of the founders of Reddit. 💀" the Tennis Letter wrote.

Christophe Petit Tesson/PA Images via Getty Serena Williams

Williams and Ohanian were just a few of the A-List celebrities who came out in droves to Paris for the opening ceremony. Along with the couple, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (plus their two oldest children) all took in the spectacle near the Eiffel Tower.

Williams also had a special role in the event — she, alongside fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal, American track and field legend Carl Lewis and Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci, were a few of the final people to carry the Olympic torch to the cauldron by the Louvre.

YOAN VALAT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (L-R) Carl Lewis, Rafael Nadal, Nadia Comaneci and Serena Williams carry the Olympic torch down the Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The four athletes took the torch from the Trocadero and boarded a speedboat that whisked them down the Seine river in the pouring rain. Once they reached a dock just outside the Louvre, French former tennis player Amélie Mauresmo ran the torch up to basketball star Tony Parker, who finished out the torch's journey alongside dozens of former Olympians, including 100-year-old Charles Coste, the oldest living French Olympic champion.

French judoka Teddy Riner and track and field sprinter Marie-José Pérec ultimately did the honors, lighting a hot-air balloon-inspired cauldron in the Jardin des Tuileries.

