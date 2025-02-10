Serena Williams Has the Last Laugh with Her Surprise Super Bowl Moves as She Claps Back at Past Wimbledon Criticism

The tennis champion reflected on her crip-walking skills at the Super Bowl in a post on X, previously Twitter

Serena Williams is hitting the beat!

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the tennis player, 43, made a surprise appearance on stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as part of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance. She showcased her crip-walking skills as she recreated the energetic dance move famed by the Los Angeles Crips in the 1970s.

Related: Taylor Swift Reacts to Getting Booed at Super Bowl 2025 — and Then Gets Support from Serena Williams

“Man I did not crip-walk like that at Wimbledon,” Williams said in a backstage video shared on X. “Oh, I would’ve been fined,” she said before adding “It was all love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A throwback clip shared on Instagram by Complex Sports shows Williams dancing to Tha Dogg Pound’s "Keep It Gangster."

Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zufoSNdNhe — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

The tennis player is seen raising her hands above her head as she bounces briefly from side to side before laughing.

Back in 2012, Williams found herself at the center of a heated debate for performing moves similar to a crip walk after defeating Maria Sharapova at the London Olympics due to the dance’s reported association with gang culture.

In a press conference at the time, Williams was asked if she had any regrets performing a crip walk as it’s “not just a dance,” per U.K. newspaper The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all. It was just a dance," she replied. "I didn't know that's what it was called. Second, why are you asking me that? If anything, you should be trying to ask me questions to lift me up not bring such things … I'm done with that question.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Serena Williams, pictured, at the Super Bowl 2025

Related: Kendrick Lamar's "A" Necklace at 2025 Super Bowl Nods at His Famous Drake Diss Track

After dancing to Lamar’s Grammy-winning single “Not Like Us” — a diss track aimed at rapper Drake, 38, — on Sunday, Feb. 9, Williams shared a video of herself on Instagram practicing the controversial moves.

“Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿,” she captioned the post.

Williams’ decision to dance to Lamar’s song came as a surprise as she and Drake dated previously.

Read the original article on People