Serena Williams Opts for Head-to-Toe Pink Versace at the Royal Wedding

Christian Allaire
Serena Williams Opts for Head-to-Toe Pink Versace at the Royal Wedding

The tennis pro wore a fitted dress and fascinator headpiece by the Italian label.

Though many guests flocked to British labels at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, England today, Serena Williams instead enlisted an Italian designer for her regal royal wedding look. Wearing a head-to-toe pink ensemble by Versace, Williams’s look was decidedly modern, yet both classic and streamlined to fit the day’s style protocol.

Arriving with husband Alexis Ohanian Sr., the tennis pro wore a fitted dress silhouette in pale pink that featured an asymmetrical neckline. The full-length sleeves felt appropriate for the event, but a high slit and subtle ruching near the waistline gave it decided shape. She accented the look with matching pink pumps, a statement metallic necklace, and a tulle fascinator headpiece—always a must for the grand day.

