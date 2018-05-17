Serena Williams Reveals Why Her Dad Didn't Walk Her Down the Aisle

It appears Serena Williams has a lot in common with her gal pal Meghan Markle.

In the HBO documentary Being Serena, the professional tennis player discusses her 2017 wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and reveals that it didn’t go quite as planned. In fact, her dad and longtime coach, Richard Williams, dropped out of walking her down the aisle just one hour before the wedding. Yep, let that sink in.

“He was in New Orleans, he had a suit, and I know he was really excited,” she says. “But then he wrote me and said: ‘Serena, I don’t want you to be mad at me, but I just can’t walk you down the aisle. I’m not myself anymore. I’m just too nervous.’”

But she—surprisingly—didn’t act like a typical bridezilla. Instead, she understood where he was coming from, adding, “Maybe a lot of daughters wouldn’t react the same way, but I know the struggles he’s had these last few years. His health is better now, but I know he still doesn’t feel like himself, doesn’t feel like he’s perfect. And if he doesn’t want to be up there in front of a lot of people, I completely understand.” You saint.

Serena ended up walking down the aisle solo as a choir of violins played “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana (natch). Although it wasn’t the original plan, the bride wanted everyone to be happy.

“Our family knows what we have,” she says. “We just want each other to be happy. That’s what matters. I don’t think anything could ever change that.”

Take note, Meghan Markle. The first three episodes of Being Serena are now streaming on HBO.

RELATED: Serena Williams’s Reaction to Kate Middleton’s Post-Birth Photo Is Priceless