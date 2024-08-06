Serena Williams Says She Was Denied Table at Restaurant in Paris, Restaurant Responds
"We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again," The Peninsula Hotel replied
"We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again," The Peninsula Hotel replied
(Reuters) -Canada's main stock index hit over a month low on Tuesday with mining and healthcare stocks leading broader declines as investors caught up to Monday's global stocks rout after a Canadian market holiday. At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 351.32 points, or 1.58%, at 21,876.31, after logging its worst day since February on Friday. Investors in Canada caught up with a global stocks rout from Monday, where markets saw a heavy sell-off following fears of recession in the United States.
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
King Charles issued Prince Harry a one-worded response after Meghan Markle's special birthday connection was brought up…
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly furious at Ben Affleck for humiliating her amid their looming divorce.
“Even by Trump standards," wrote the former secretary of state.
Donald Trump unveiled his newest plan of attack against Kamala Harris on Monday night: misspelling her first name.The former president has made several attempts to undermine his surging presidential election rival, including by questioning her racial identity. He’s also road tested a series of nicknames including “Lyin’ Kamala,” “Laffin’ Kamala,” and “Crazy Kamala,” but now appears to be going in a different direction.“People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an all time high because o
The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.
A moment in Olympic history many people will never forget.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…
When former President Donald Trump walked onto the stage at his rally in Atlanta on Saturday, fog machines shot white plumes of smoke into the air, heralding his arrival. If you looked closely, you could almost imagine steam pouring out of his ears, too. All week long, something had been giving him the vapors. “Crazy Kamala,” he fumed a minute into his speech. “She was here a week ago — lots of empty seats — but the crowd she got was because she had entertainers.” Sign up for The Morning newslet
Folks, I think Vice President Kamala Harris has broken Donald Trump. He's getting worse and worse.
The name Danny Jansen may go down in MLB history for the quirkiest thing: the catcher could be come the first player ever to play for two teams in THE SAME GAME. How is that possible, you ask? It's a bit of a story. OK, so back on June 26, Jansen was the starting…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign barreling toward Election Day.
Kate Middleton courageously made it clear to her father-in-law King Charles and her late grandmother-in-law the Queen that her young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis come first before royal duties – exclusive
Pollster Nate Silver’s election forecast now shows Vice President Harris narrowly leading former President Trump for the first time since the model launched. Harris tops Trump by 1.4 percentage points in the Silver Bulletin’s national polling average, marking the vice president’s first lead in the forecast. The latest model shows Harris with 45.5 percent support…
Former President Trump on Sunday night appeared to gloat in response to the global market sell-off and suggested his Democratic rivals were to blame. “STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!! KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Sunday…
Adam Leitman Bailey, Donald Trump and Judge Arthur Engoron (Adam Leitman Bailey, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)It all started very innocently, when the real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey inadvertently walked into a hornet’s nest. The Feb. 16 TV spot, on NBC New York, was about Donald Trump’s trial, in which Judge Arthur Engoron was about to rule. […]The post Judge in Trump case rips Adam Leitman Bailey appeared first on The Real Deal.
When Calgary detectives found images of highly sensitive police database searches on the cell phones of men associated with the FK and Independent Soldier gangs twice in a six-week period, they knew they had a problem.Someone on the inside was feeding protected investigative information on rival gangsters to organized crime groups.A newly released search warrant application, known as an ITO (information to obtain), provides new details on the allegations faced by Calgary 911 operator Marian Buon
A teenager with Down syndrome recently made travelers stranded at KCI Airport smile with free hugs. The ex-president thinks people like him are a drain on society. | Opinion