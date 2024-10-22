Serena Williams Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Snaps with Her Daughters as They Get Ready for the Eras Tour

The tennis icon shares her daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 14 months, with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams/Instagram Serena Williams, Olympia, Adira

Are you ready for it? Serena Williams and her girls sure are.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the retired tennis pro, 43, shared a few sweet snaps to her Instagram with her daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 14 months, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, 41, as the got all dressed up to see Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour show in Miami.

In the cute family photos, Williams wears a black mini dress while holding her baby daughter, who rocks jean shorts, a white long-sleeve shirt, a blue hair bow and a beaded choker necklace. Olympia went all out for the show, sporting a replica of Swift's Lover bodysuit and silver rhinestoned cowboy boots.

"This is us . . . Getting ready for @taylorswift ✨," the proud mom captioned the post.

Williams and Ohanian recently took Olympia to another star-studded tour. On Oct. 15, the couple shared a carousel of photos of the 7-year-old on Instagram as she met Olympic gymnast Simone Biles at the Gold Over America Tour.

Olympia was all smiles in the pics, sporting pink pants, and a matching pink sweater as she stood with Biles, who wore a gold leotard and placed an arm around Olympia.

Alexis Ohanian Sr./ Instagram Alexis Ohanian and Olympia

The young gymnastics fan also posed for a photo with Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, with the two holding up peace signs as they smiled for the picture. A repost of Biles' Instagram Stories was also included, which had a photo of Olympia, Williams and Ohanian alongside Biles, Chiles and others.

"I had to take S & Jr to see @simonebiles' Gold Over America Tour. Packed house. Awesome night. Don't miss it if they're coming to your town. 🥇🥇🥇," Ohanian wrote in his caption.

"And thank you Simone and @jordanchiles for absolutely making Olympia's MONTH 🥞 I bought all the merch I could and even tried making this morning's pancake look like Olympia in one of her new leotards - sorry babygirl, photorealism is hard 😆😆 and the batter was too runny today."



