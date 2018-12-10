Serena Williams Shares Weirdly Wonderful Pic Of Daughter And Doll

Qai Qai is the doll of Serena Williams' 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.

She’s got her own Instagram and quite the following for an inanimate object.

But never underestimate a doll’s magic and a mother’s sense of humor.

On Sunday the tennis champ posted a pic of Alexis Olympia and Qai Qai sharing a ride while dad Alexis Ohanian towed them.

Is it just us or does Qai Qai seem to come alive whenever the camera is near?

Enjoy the ride, you two.

And, Qai Qai, give Serena a break.