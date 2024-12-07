Serena Williams Shows Off New Look in Miami as Fans React to Video of Her Dancing: ‘She Is Feeling It!’

Serena Williams is living her best life.

The retired tennis star, 43, debuted a new, slimmer look while at an event in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 7, and showed it off in an Instagram video of her dancing while wearing athletic attire.

In the clip set to Bad Bunny’s song “DÁKITI,” Williams could be seen shaking her hips and dancing. She wore a black Nike tennis dress with bright green shorts underneath and matching green tennis shoes, with her blonde hair in light waves.

“Today was the @wyn activation in Miami with @meta and you ladies pulled through!,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “So nice to meet so many new faces and can’t wait to see what you all look like in #WYN!”

Several fans commented on her post praising her new look, noting that she “slayed” the look and appeared “stunning.” One fan wrote, “Looking amazing. Time to get u back on the court.”

Another person commented, “She is feeling it! Serena William is in the zone… Good for her!” Another fan chimed in saying, “She got that makeup right and looking great!! 🙌🏽💐.”

The post comes after the former tennis pro revealed that she traded in her tennis rackets for running shoes as she focused on building stamina in order to run a half-marathon. The 23-time Grand Slam champion told PEOPLE last month that she planned to run the race by the end of 2025.

“That's my new goal,” Williams told PEOPLE. “So it's just like I have to do something competitive. I miss tennis like crazy.”

Serena Williams/Instagram Serena Williams dancing in her Instagram post shared on Dec. 7, 2024

Williams — who shares daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1, with her husband of seven years, Alexis Ohanian — also shared that she is making greater efforts to take care of her body after competing in tennis for decades.

“I've gotten obsessed, more obsessed with diet and exercise, I think, than when I was playing tennis,” she. “I knew that I was going to burn 20,000 calories a day, and now I'm like, ‘Oh my god, I don't know how many calories I'm going to be able to burn!’ ”

However, she also noted that keeping up the healthy habits wasn't just for herself, but for her kids, so that she could continue to keep up with them.

“The more that I don't play sports professionally, the more that I think, ‘Okay, this is what I've done for literally my entire life, and how do I optimize and keep it up?’ As a mom, my main goal is to be healthy for my kids and I have young kids and I need to be able to run for them and be able to do all that stuff,” she added.



