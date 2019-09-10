Serena Williams Stuns in First Public Appearance Since U.S. Open Loss

Serena Williams isn’t letting her loss at the 2019 U.S. Open rain on her parade.

Last night, the professional tennis player, 37, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, stepped out for date night at the New York premiere of The Game Changers. Of course Williams stunned in a simple and elegant outfit that low-key stole the show.

The athlete wore a sexy satin slip dress, featuring a V-cut neckline. Williams completed her look with a silver lariat necklace and a pop of color in the form of yellow snakeskin pumps.

Ohanian, who served as an executive producer on the film, opted for a dark suit and a baby blue button-down shirt.

The Game Changers is a critically acclaimed documentary about veganism and its effects on athletes. It was helmed by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan.

The premiere comes just two days after the U.S. Open finals, where Williams lost to Bianca Andreescu, a 19-year-old athlete from Canada. Andreescu defeated Williams in the first two sets, with a final score of 6-3 and 7-5.

After the match, Williams told reporters that she didn’t play as hard as Andreescu. “I love Bianca, I think she’s a great girl, but I think this is the worst match I’ve played all tournament. And it’s hard to know that you could do better,” she said, according to People. “It’s inexcusable for me to play at that level.”

She appears to be handling it like a total pro.

