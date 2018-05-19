Serena Williams Turns the Hip-Grazing Ponytail Into a Royal Wedding Guest Win

The tennis champion's lengths were woven into a ponytail of thigh-grazing plaits, worn over the shoulder to stunning effect.

"Look at my braids, I’m wearing braids! Yas!" Serena Williams said on Instagram while getting ready for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding earlier this morning. Wearing a blush Versace shift dress and matching whimsical fascinator, the tennis champion's hair was woven into cornrows at the crown with a ponytail of thigh-grazing plaits, worn over the shoulder to stunning effect. And making her way inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, her cascade of braids looked especially striking in motion.

Whether wearing her hair in a cloud of spirals or whipping it into another elaborate plaited style, Williams has always celebrated the beauty and versatility of her natural texture, and the mother of baby daughter Alexis (who joined her parents in London, per the couple's Instagram feed) proves that even a five-month old's demanding schedule can't slow down her penchant for a striking hair transformation. Making a bid for the ponytail as the new wedding guest beauty signature with that new-mom glow, Williams is more radiant than ever.

