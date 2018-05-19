Serena Williams Turns the Hip-Grazing Ponytail Into a Royal Wedding Guest Win

Lauren Valenti
1 / 43

Serena Williams Turns the Hip-Grazing Ponytail Into a Royal Wedding Guest Win

The tennis champion's lengths were woven into a ponytail of thigh-grazing plaits, worn over the shoulder to stunning effect.

"Look at my braids, I’m wearing braids! Yas!" Serena Williams said on Instagram while getting ready for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding earlier this morning. Wearing a blush Versace shift dress and matching whimsical fascinator, the tennis champion's hair was woven into cornrows at the crown with a ponytail of thigh-grazing plaits, worn over the shoulder to stunning effect. And making her way inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, her cascade of braids looked especially striking in motion.

Whether wearing her hair in a cloud of spirals or whipping it into another elaborate plaited style, Williams has always celebrated the beauty and versatility of her natural texture, and the mother of baby daughter Alexis (who joined her parents in London, per the couple's Instagram feed) proves that even a five-month old's demanding schedule can't slow down her penchant for a striking hair transformation. Making a bid for the ponytail as the new wedding guest beauty signature with that new-mom glow, Williams is more radiant than ever.

See Every Royal Arrival, Read the Latest Stories and News From the Royal Wedding Here

All the Guest Arrivals from the Royal Wedding:

The Must-See Moments From the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle in Givenchy and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Photo: Getty Images

Doria Ragland in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Getty Images

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Jessica Mulrone

Photo: Getty Images

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan

Photo: Getty Images

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Anne

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Eugenie of York

Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Countess of Wessex in Suzannah

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Duchess of York

Photo: Getty Images

Camilla Duchess of cornwall

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty and Santtu Seppala

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Photo: Getty Images

Former British Prime Minister John Major and Norma

Photo: Getty Images

Patrick J Adams and Troian Bellisario

Photo: Getty Images

Sir Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett

Photo: Getty Images

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood, Philip Treacy hat, Jimmy Choo by Off White shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Gina Torres

Photo: Getty Images

James Corden and Julia Carey

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Inskip

Photo: Getty Images

Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier

Photo: Getty Images

Jonny Wilkinson and Shelley Jenkins

Photo: Getty Images

Joss Stone

Photo: Getty Images

Serena Williams in Versace and Alexis Ohanian

Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Greenwood and Will Greenwood

Photo: Getty Images

Clive Woodward and Jayne Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Rebecca Deacon and Gibraltarian Adam Priestley

Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Parker Bowles

Photo: Getty Images

Cressida Bonas in Eponine

Photo: Getty Images

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor and Dan Snow

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt

Photo: Getty Images

Amal Clooney in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and George Clooney

Photo: Getty Images

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Photo: Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Photo: Getty Images

Carol Middleton

Photo: Getty Images

Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer

Photo: Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Photo: Getty Images

Oprah

Photo: Getty Images

Watch Hamish Bowles on the Dos and Don’ts of Royal Wedding Etiquette:

See the video.