Serena Williams Wears the Best Work Outfits

Serena Williams has always known her way around a head-turning tennis outfit. (Exhibit A: that Nike catsuit.) But the Serena Williams outfit encyclopedia has become so stuffed with moments from her tennis career, her outfits off the court haven't been given enough attention.
Williams's outfits in real life share her tennis outfits' bold colors and striking designs—just with a serious businesswoman kick. When she's not serving at 125 miles per hour, she's running her namesake fashion label and investing in start-ups through her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures. If you're also making money moves and need a striking look to do it, there's a Serena Williams outfit for that.
Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit
Williams attended the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in the most timeless of business outfits, the gray suit. Whereas other dressers would make a matching set look stuffy, Williams stays fun with a cropped jacket and ankle booties. She has even convinced her friends to try similar business casual looks: Meghan Markle, her close friend, has worn a blazer from the Serena Williams collection.
At the Game Changers Premiere
"Less is more" is the golden rule for a Serena Williams outfit. Last fall Williams attended the premiere of The Game Changers in a midi slip dress and yellow pumps. With a blazer, her dress would belong at the office; alone, it's red-carpet material.
A Charity Fund-Raiser
Williams picked a sweaterdress with asymmetrical buttons and knee-high boots to lead a fund-raiser for her charitable foundation, the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Warm tones and thick fabrics make this Serena Williams outfit a go-to for fall events that skew business casual.
Promoting the Serena Collection
When Williams says she loves her fashion line, you know she means it. Here's another time she was caught wearing pieces she designed—this time, a pink and gold sequined blazer and matching pants. We imagine this is what she throws on to energize her fashion team's morning meetings. But if sequins-on-sequins become overpowering, she can always swap one piece for a solid neutral.
The Being Serena Premiere
Williams joined her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on the red carpet for the premiere of her HBO documentary series, Being Serena. Her red-carpet look didn't go as far as other celebrities have to promote their work—but if her dress had been too extreme, it wouldn't have been a Serena Williams outfit. Her classic wrap silhouette is polished and professional, while her sequined sleeves add a touch of sparkle to her look.
The Met Gala
Okay, a 2019 Met Gala gown may not strike you as the most practical Serena Williams outfit. But hear us out: Of all the shoes she could have worn with her Atelier Versace gown, she chose to wear sneakers by Off-White and Nike. With this outfit, Williams reminded us that successful women can wear whatever they want—and still look powerful.
