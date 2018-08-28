Serena Williams Won Her US Open Match in an Off-White x Nike Tutu

From Harper's BAZAAR

Just days after the French Open's sexist ban of Serena William's body-compression catsuit, the tennis star made a triumphant return to the US Open in another head-turning look: a one-shouldered tutu dress designed by Virgil Abloh.

The incredible ballerina-inspired dress is part of Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike collection inspired by Serena and aptly called "QUEEN." Topping it off, she wore a pair of sparkling silver sneakers that are also part of the collection, which will be available to shop online soon.

Along with serving this major LEWK on the court, Serena also served up a winning game in her match against Magda Linette. It was her first US Open match since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who turns one this week. Following a difficult pregnancy and life-threatening birthing complications, the athlete's quick return to the sport is nothing short of amazing.

Serena's Off-White x Nike tutu dress is just one of several pieces included in Virgil Abloh's limited-edition "QUEEN" collection. Inspired by the iconic tennis star, the range of pieces includes tutu tennis dresses, a sleek bomber jacket, and several sneaker styles.

"With Serena, we have one of our generation's most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse," Abloh said in a statement from the brand, "I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis."

On Instagram, the Off-White founder and creative director at Louis Vuitton Men's shared his excitement over the US Open look writing, "willing to design dresses for her for life."

Let's just hope no tennis officials have the nerve to say anything about Serena's latest outfit on the court.

