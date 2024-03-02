Sergei Bobrovsky notches shutout as Panthers roll past Red Wings

CBC

As the calendar turns to March, the six Professional Women's Hockey League teams face three busy weeks before a break for April's world championship. With two full months of hockey in the books, it's clear this league is competitive. More than half of the games so far have been decided by one goal. Part of the explanation is stellar goaltending, which makes it hard to score goals. The other is the way the league was designed. All six teams have the same owner with access to the same resources. P