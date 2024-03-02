Sergei Bobrovsky notches shutout as Panthers roll past Red Wings
Sergei Bobrovsky notches shutout as Panthers roll past Red Wings
Sergei Bobrovsky notches shutout as Panthers roll past Red Wings
VANCOUVER — A commitment to supporting a winning team, a strong relationship with management and talk of the club's long-term vision helped convince Vancouver star centre Elias Pettersson to tie his long-term future to the Canucks. The team announced Saturday that Pettersson has agreed to an eight-year contract extension. Terms of the deal, which kicks in next season, were not disclosed. Media reports indicate the extension is worth an average annual value of US$11.6 million. "I'm super excited,
CALGARY — Twenty years after unceremoniously arriving in Calgary only to backstop the Flames to an unexpected playoff berth and improbable run to the 2004 Stanley Cup final, Miikka Kiprusoff will have his number retired on Saturday night. “It's a great honour and I know they're going to have a great show,” Kiprusoff said Friday when the former star goaltender met with the media. “To see the jersey go up, I'll try not to cry, but we'll see.” It was on Nov. 16, 2003, when an injury to No. 1 goalte
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired Kurtis MacDermid in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, giving them some much-needed toughness as they try to stay in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey sent a 2024 seventh-round pick and the rights to unsigned 23-year-old forward Zakhar Bardakov to complete the trade announced by both teams Friday. MacDermid, who turns 30 on March 25, has played very sparingly this season with the Avalanche. He has averaged just ove
Watching fights between Patrick Roy and Mike Vernon and Ron Hextall and Felix Potvin in the 1990s, Martin Biron recalled, he always wanted to be the goaltender who could win a bout as the spunky underdog. Then he got into one against Ray Emery and asked himself, “What were you thinking?” Two decades since Robert Esche and Patrick Lalime went at it as part of the Philadelphia Flyers-Ottawa Senators brawl that set the NHL record for penalty minutes, goalie fighting has essentially disappeared from
Sean Monahan scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:13 left and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Saturday. After Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov went 10 feet out in front of his crease to try to clear the puck but failed, Monahan controlled the puck and then shot it into the empty net as Kochetkov tried to scramble back. “We were trying to put more pressure on them,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Parise had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Thursday night. Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, giving him 100 points in 61 games this season. Ross Colton and Devon Toews also scored, and Justus Annunen made 25 saves in his first career shutout in nine NHL appearances. The Avalanche improved to 2-1 against the Blackhawks this season. The teams play again on Monday night at Colorado. Last-place Ch
KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf's second goal of the night, scored 46 seconds into overtime, lifted the Kitchener Rangers past the visiting London Knights 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday. Matthew Andonovski and Luke Ellinas also scored for the Rangers (37-20-2-0), who outshot the Knights 29-25. Kasper Halttunen, Easton Cowan and Jacob Julien scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (42-13-1-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. Elsewhere in
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Four-time All-Star Elias Pettersson agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Saturday. Terms of the deal, which kicks in next season, were not disclosed. “I’m super excited, this is where I wanted to be,” Pettersson said at a news conference. The star center referenced the impact president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin have had in helping assure him his future is in Vancouv
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 53rd goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs topped Arizona 4-2 on Thursday night to send the Coyotes to their 14th straight loss. Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, Tyler Bertuzzi also scored and William Nylander added an empty-netter to go with two assists for Toronto, which had its seven-game winning streak stopped Tuesday by Vegas. Joseph Woll made 30 saves in his return from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him 35 games. Alex Kerfoot and
SASKATOON — Brayden Edwards scored two goals in the second period as the Lethbridge Hurricanes pulled away from the Saskatoon Blades to record a 4-1 Western Hockey League road victory on Friday at SaskTel Centre. Hayden Pakkala and Miguel Marques also scored for the Hurricanes (27-26-5-0), who were outshot 33-21. Noah Chadwick chipped in with two assists. Easton Armstrong scored for the East Division-leading Blades (42-12-2-3). The teams were scoreless after the first period and the Hurricanes t
OTTAWA — Dylan Guenther’s power-play goal at 4:18 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night. The Coyotes, which hadn’t won a game since Jan. 22, snapped a 14-game losing streak. Michael Carcone, J.J. Moser, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored for the Coyotes (24-31-5). Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots. Vladimir Tarasenko, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators (25-30-3), who have lost three
HALIFAX — Antoine Keller stopped 25 shots for the shutout as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 2-0 in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on Thursday night. Keller registered his second shutout of the season for the Titan (26-27-3-3). Colby Huggan took care of Acadie-Bathurst's offence, scoring both goals for the winners in the third period. In other action, it was: Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5, Moncton Wildcats 1; and Shawinigan Cataractes 4, Val-d'Or Foreurs 0. Mathis Ro
The 2010 Fort St. John Flyers team that won the organization’s first Allan Cup is among five inductees in the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame's (BCHHOF) class of 2024. The team will join former NHL stars Carey Price and Shea Weber. Also going into the Hall will be former NHL official Tom Kowal and Delta-born Scott Bradley, who has worked with the Boston Bruins organization in some capacity for 30 years. The Flyers were undefeated in their journey to capture the province’s 12th Allan Cup, Canada's senio
As the calendar turns to March, the six Professional Women's Hockey League teams face three busy weeks before a break for April's world championship. With two full months of hockey in the books, it's clear this league is competitive. More than half of the games so far have been decided by one goal. Part of the explanation is stellar goaltending, which makes it hard to score goals. The other is the way the league was designed. All six teams have the same owner with access to the same resources. P
U.S. national team member Nicole Hensley couldn’t contain her enthusiasm when the topic of conversation shifted to how stingy the goaltending has been through the first half of the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s inaugural season. “We love that!” the Minnesota goalie exclaimed, perhaps speaking for herself and her counterparts around the six-team league. “It’s been a lot of fun just to watch what everyone can do,” Hensley said. “We knew coming in it was a very talented pool, but yeah, it’s
BOSTON (AP) — Mason Lohrei scored the winning goal on the power play with less than five minutes to play, Morgan Geekie had his first NHL hat trick, and the Boston Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lohrei fired a one-timer from inside the right circle and the Bruins held on after surrendering leads of 3-0 and 4-2. Jesper Boqvist also scored for Boston, which won for just the second time in regulation in February, while David
VANCOUVER — Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and two assists as the Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore both had a goal and an assist for the Kings. Rookie Brandt Clarke scored his second career goal while Quinton Byfield also had two assists. Doughty now has 501 career assists. Brock Boeser scored on the power play for the Canucks. The Kings (30-19-10) were playing their third g
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Back-to-back goals by Justin Poirier broke up a close game as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday night. Julien Paille, Justin Gill and Isaac Dufort (empty-netter) also scored for the Drakkar (48-8-2-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. The East Division-leading Drakkar have 99 points, and are 34 points ahead of the second-place Chicoutimi Sagueneens. C
Lukas Dostal made 52 saves and stopped Jack Hughes' penalty shot attempt with 2.1 seconds to play, and the Anaheim Ducks held on for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Frank Vatrano scored two goals and Adam Henrique added his 18th goal for the Ducks, but Vatrano also handed a dramatic penalty shot to New Jersey by deliberately knocking the net off its moorings following a scramble around Dostal.
New York Rangers (40-17-3, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (34-17-8, third in the Atlantic Division)Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Artemi Panarin's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Rangers' 4-1 win.Toronto has a 16-11-2 record at home and a 34-17-8 record overall. The Maple Leafs are fourth in the league with 216 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).New York has a 19-10-3 record