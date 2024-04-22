Serial killer Lucy Letby’s appeal against her convictions to be heard

Jess Glass, PA Law Editor
Child serial killer Lucy Letby’s bid to challenge her convictions is set to be considered by the Court of Appeal.

Lawyers for Letby will ask senior judges for permission to bring an appeal against all her convictions at the hearing in London, which is expected to finish this week.

The nurse, 34, had an initial application to take forward her challenge refused by a single judge without a hearing in January.

But she is able to renew her efforts before a panel of three judges at the hearing in London.

If judges again decline to give permission, it will mark the end of the appeal process for Letby.

In August 2023, Letby, of Hereford, was sentenced to 14 whole life orders after she was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others, with two attempts on one of her victims.

The offences took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, where Letby worked as a nurse, between June 2015 and June 2016.

The jury in Letby’s trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

She will face a retrial at the same court in June on a single count that she attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children who were the subject of the allegations.

