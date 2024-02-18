Serial rapist and former police officer David Carrick will be stripped of his pension

Former Met Police officer David Carrick (PA Media)

Serial rapist and former police officer David Carrick will be stripped of the maximum amount of his pension that the law allows, it has been revealed.

Mr Carrick was sacked by the Metropolitan Police in January 2023 after he admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women over two decades.

It has now been confirmed that he will lose well over half of his estimated £22,000 per year pension, as the period for him to appeal against the measure has passed.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “David Carrick blatantly abused his position of trust as a police officer to carry out his appalling crimes.

“I have been very clear that steps should be taken to remove the employer contributions of his Met Police pension and it has now been decided that David Carrick will lose all these employer contributions.”

Under case law and in line with Home Office guidance, only the police contributions to an officer’s pension can be forfeited, not the officer’s contributions. It means Mr Carrick will lose 65 per cent of his pension, which is the maximum amount legally allowed.

Mr Khan confirmed that he would pursue the forfeiture of Mr Carrick’s pension on January 17 last year - the same day that the officer was dismissed by the Met.

Mr Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape. He was sentenced to a minimum term of 32 years in jail, which he must serve before he can be considered for parole.

The efforts to strip Mr Carrick of his pension - a complex process involving the Met, City Hall and the Home Office - won support last year from the then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

She said last year: "David Carrick's sickening crimes are a stain on the police and he should never have been allowed to remain as an officer for so long.

"I support the mayor's office in pursuing the forfeiture of his pension.”