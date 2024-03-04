Serial sex offences missed by police making basic investigation errors

Met

Scotland Yard may have failed to identify some serial sex offences because officers did not record basic details about victims and their attackers, it has been claimed.

Despite repeated warnings by watchdogs to improve the way data was collected, an internal report suggested the Met had struggled to record information accurately and fully.

There were numerous intelligence failings with opportunities to link suspects to crimes and establish patterns of offending regularly missed.

Failure to record vital information

The document – commissioned in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard – found that in 356 serious sexual offences reported in the previous year, officers had failed to record vital information about the attack, according to The Times.

This included recording details about the suspect which could have helped link them to other unsolved crimes or patterns of offending.

In thousands of cases the relationship between victim and offender was not recorded on police computer systems, leading to further intelligence gaps.

The internal report revealed that in 2019-20, the suspect’s relationship with the victim was listed as either unknown, or was not recorded in 1,289 cases, while the following year it was 1,076.

The report also stated that there were regular errors or a lack of detail when it came to recording basic information such as age, ethnicity and gender.

The Met was severely criticised for failing to spot patterns and links between previous offences in the cases of both Wayne Couzens and David Carrick.

In the case of Couzens, he had been reported for indecent exposure on a number of occasions before abducting, raping and murdering Sarah Everard.

Nine chances to spot offending missed

And police missed at least nine chances to spot the offending of Carrick, who was last year jailed for life after admitting 85 sex offences.

Details about the various failings were contained in an internal Met report intended to help identify where investigative problems lay.

But the document was obtained through a Freedom of Information request which the Met initially fought.

Deniz Ugur, deputy director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said: “This evidence underlines what victims, survivors and women’s organisations have long known: the police are failing women and girls by not taking their abuse seriously, failing to properly investigate these offences and failing to take basic actions that would prevent other women from becoming victims in the future.”

Commander Kevin Southworth, Met lead for public protection, said the force remained “determined to rebuild trust with women and girls and do more to protect them”.

He said: “We know we have let victims down in the past but we are resolute in changing this.

“We’ve already made solid progress — doubling our charges for rape since 2021, doubling the number of stalking protection orders and using data to target the most predatory male offenders and bring them to justice.

“We know there’s more to do and we will be judged on our actions and not our words.

Other forces showed similar problems

“Our 10-point Violence Against Women and Girls Action plan sets out how we will build confidence by continuing to pursue perpetrators and creating safer spaces.”

Internal reports from other forces showed similar problems in the way sex offences were investigated.

Devon and Cornwall Police reported that in 2022, its officers were taking an average of 10 months to search a suspect’s phone.

In 2018, North Yorkshire Police was forced to use non-specialist officers to investigate sex offences in a third of all cases, due to a lack of trained officers.