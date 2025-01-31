A new series of Bed of Lies: Spies, murder and terrorists in Northern Ireland’s Troubles

Cara McGoogan
·1 min read
Logo of Bed of Lies, an investigative podcast series from The Telegraph
Listen now to the latest series of The Telegraph’s award-winning podcast series, Bed of Lies

A taxi driver is shot dead in front of his children. A high-security room goes up in flames. Then terrorists are unmasked as spies. And behind it all, a shadowy unit of the British Army.

Award-winning journalist Cara McGoogan investigates the biggest cover-up of the Northern Ireland Troubles in the latest series of Bed of Lies, and asks: is the British state getting away with murder.

Episode 1: Trouble


Three innocent Catholic men are shot dead in front of their families by a brutal Protestant paramilitary group hunting the IRA. Even in the dark days of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the murders shock the nation. Then it emerges the gunmen aren’t working alone. Cara McGoogan is determined to find out who else is involved and how deep the collusion goes.

Episode 2: Collusion

Top detectives race to untangle a web of lies behind the murders. But just as they’re about to arrest a key loyalist suspect, their secure office containing top-secret evidence goes up in flames. They hear whispers that a clandestine unit of the British army could be behind the sabotage. All to protect one man – a man Cara reveals is a vicious fighter with a shadowy past.

Listen to Series 3 of Bed of Lies on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Telegraph subscribers can binge this series now on Apple Podcasts. Tap on ‘Already a subscriber’ in Apple Podcasts on the Bed of Lies show to listen ad-free and before everybody else. Find out more here.

