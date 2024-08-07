Series of earthquakes near Bakersfield rock Southern California
Multiple quakes shook Southern California Tuesday night as earthquakes hit towns near Bakersfield.
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
Hail battered homes and damaged cars as a severe thunderstorm hit Southern Alberta on Monday, August 5.This footage, filmed by Ekrem Sahin, shows hail blanketing a residential street in Calgary.An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued shortly before 8pm and Environment Canada warned the “very dangerous” line of thunderstorms would be capable of producing baseball-sized hail. Credit: Ekrem Sahin via Storyful
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh
Although Debby has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning, it is still expected to cause major flooding over the southeastern United states during the next few days.
The storm, which later strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, flooded areas of Manatee County.
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”
Louis Bardach of south Florida couldn't believe his eyes when the walking catfish turned up in his driveway and then began "walking away."
Severe thunderstorms may develop across Southern AB, SK, and MB this afternoon and evening. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
The third and final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is cancelled after heavy rain damaged some of the pavilion tents in Borden Park overnight.The festival announced the closure Monday morning, saying damage to electrical, propane and water infrastructure means it isn't safe for attendees.A thunderstorm dumped rain across Edmonton for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In total, up to 28 millimetres of rain fell — and after a ho
HINTON, Alta. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire, as well as meet with the province's premier and evacuees who fled the blaze that destroyed a third of the town.
Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge.
CALGARY — The rat-a-tat of hail was echoing through the terminal as Quinn White made her way to a gate at the Calgary International Airport on Monday evening.
The northern map turtle is considered a species at risk in Canada, but in at least one eastern Ontario lake they appear to be doing slightly better.In Canada, the turtles with their distinctive shells are only found in Ontario and Quebec, where they love open water and sunning themselves in groups on nearby rocks.And while the turtle population on Opinicon Lake is doing "fairly well," things aren't perfect, said Grégory Bulté, a wildlife biologist at Carleton University."We've seen a pretty big