Series of pellet gun shootings in Hillcrest under investigation
A series of pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest over the weekend are being investigated as potential hate crimes.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Three days after a just-married Oregon nurse was reported missing, she has been found dead and police have arrested one of her neighbors.
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
Police said they conducted a search to find out if there was a threat to public.
Steven Ling has been granted parole after four previous attempts to be freed
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
A hiker in northern Washington’s North Cascades National Park was rescued a month after he went missing in July, authorities said Saturday and according to one rescuer, it was just in time.
Marbella Martinez of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office was found dead on Aug. 1
Video and photos posted to social media showed a Miami-Dade police officer with a knee on Hill’s back as he was detained adjacent to his luxury sports car, then sitting on the ground in handcuffs.
The man is accused of leaving the baby with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries.
The “That '70s Show” alum was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last year for raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home.
Following Linda Sun’s firing in 2023 and a host of charges filed against her and her husband in an indictment unsealed this month, the New York state government is grappling with having employed an alleged agent for the Chinese government – and raising questions on why it took so long to bring charges.
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — She was eight months pregnant when she was forced to leave her Denver homeless shelter. It was November.
Six schools in Toronto are in lockdown after a 16-year-old boy was shot in a Scarborough high school parking lot Monday morning, police say. Police responded to a shooting around 11:50 a.m. near Midland Avenue and Lockie Avenue. The boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot at Agincourt Collegiate Institute. Students attending the institute can be picked up by parents at Agincourt Recreation Centre, located at 31 Glen Watford Dr., police
TORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is a "sexual predator" who showed no empathy for his victims, an Ontario judge said Monday as he sentenced the disgraced tycoon to 11 years in prison for his crimes in Toronto.
The deputy shocked the victim with a Taser then punched, pepper-sprayed and hit him with a baton, before closing a vehicle door on his foot, the prosecutor said.
The hit podcast 'True Crime News' is heading to TV on Monday, Sept. 9, with host Ana Garcia kicking off the season with an exclusive interview with John Ramsey
A man is dead and a police officer is in hospital after a shooting in central Saskatchewan Sunday morning.