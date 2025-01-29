LIVE: Winter storm bears down on Atlantic Canada

Some of Atlantic Canada's major city centres are in line for significant snow this week. A series of systems will affect the region through Thursday, bringing 10-20 cm of snow to the harder-hit areas.

In Halifax, N.S., the deteriorating conditions prompted early school closures across the area for Wednesday.

All schools will dismiss two hours early today, Wed., Jan. 29, 2025 due to weather. For more info, visit https://t.co/p5U5KYJxil. pic.twitter.com/BZ05IhWcvB — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) January 29, 2025

Widespread special weather statements cover Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, warning of poor travel conditions with the heavy, and blowing snow.

ADVERTISEMENT

DON'T MISS: January’s jet stream drama leads to February pattern swap in Canada

St. John's, N.L, which has failed to record more than 7 cm of daily snowfall this winter so far, is also in line for a bit of a rude awakening with this storm. Current projections have the Newfoundland city, usually Canada's snowiest, to see between 15-20 cm of snow.

Stay up-to-date with the latest weather alerts in your area, and be sure to monitor road conditions throughout the region.

WATCH BELOW: Happy kids head home early due to snow in Halifax

Click here to view the video

Wednesday through Thursday

The Atlantic provinces will be situated north of the storm track, allowing for a heavier snow event through Thursday.

The snow will pick up through Nova Scotia on Wednesday, moving east across Halifax for the afternoon, and into Sydney during the evening hours. Snowfall totals will range between 10-15+ cm, with gusty winds making for lower visibility at times, as well.

Baron - Maritimes snow totals - Jan29

SEE ALSO: Claws vs. Paws: Nova Scotia’s lobster and groundhog compete for spotlight

The storm will move into Newfoundland by late Wednesday, with heavy overnight snowfall expected to pick up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intense snowfall rates of 2-4 cm/h could impact the region at times.

Baron - Atlantic Canada Wednesday overnight snow and winds - Jan29

Between 10-20 cm of snow is forecast for the Burin and Avalon peninsulas, along with wind gusts of 60-80+ km/h.

Breezy conditions along the coast, paired with heavy snow, will make for dangerous winter travel conditions and poor visibility.

Baron - Atlantic Canada Wednesday snow totals - Jan29

This could likely be St. John’s largest snowfall of the season, beating out the largest one day total this season, which was 6.6 cm on January 27.

DON'T MISS: Canada's 'snowiest' city to slowly pick up pace after quiet winter start

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the overnight winter parking ban will be enforced from 1 to 6 a.m. (in both Zone 1 – Central and Zone 2 – Non-Central), to allow crews to properly clear streets and sidewalks.

Residents are able to determine which zone they’re in by searching their address using the interactive tool available here.

WATCH BELOW: Car crash happens live on air during snowy conditions in Halifax

Click here to view the video

More winter storms as we kick off February

A weaker system will follow with more snow flurries on Thursday, with eyes on another snow event for Friday, as well. The track and totals of this end of January storm however, are uncertain at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

An active pattern is expected during the first couple weeks of February, with messy storms keeping the region locked into the winter weather.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for Atlantic Canada.