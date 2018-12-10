'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season 3 trailer promises one final mystery

The Baudelaires’ sad story is finally coming to an end!

On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which promises to tackle all of Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) burning questions about their parents’ deaths and the secret organization V.F.D. (like, why is the sugar bowl so important?!). Of course, those answers won’t come without a few hurdles and surprises.

The third season — which adapts the last four books of Lemony Snicket’s series — sees the Baudelaires travel to the top of a mountaintop, underwater in a submarine, and the cleverly named Hotel Denouement all while evading being captured by Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris). Along the way, they’ll cross paths with Allison Williams’ Kit Snicket and New Girl‘s Max Greenfield, who joins the cast this season, and encounter some familiar faces, including Jerome Squalor (Tony Hale), Vice Principal Nero (Roger Bart), and more. Oh, and they’ll apparently meet the man who has been chronicling this tale of woe, Lemony Snicket.

“Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire, my name is Lemony Snicket,” says Patrick Warburton’s narrator as he steps out of the taxi cab and greets the orphans in the final moment of the trailer.

Season 3 will be “the most emotional season yet,” executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld previously told EW. “It’s got a lot of action, and the kids have become much more proactive and less victims.”

A Series of Unfortunate Events returns Jan. 1 on Netflix.