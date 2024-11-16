Serious Question: Is Ant Anstead ACTUALLY Joining 'The Flip Off' Cast?

As far as we're concerned, The Flip Off is poised to become the most anticipated show of 2025. While we're excited to see Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa go head-to-head in a series of renovation challenges—the exes' cheeky videos with Heather Rae El Moussa are definitely getting us excited—we're also curious to see how the show will handle Christina's personal drama.

In case you didn't get the memo, Christina was supposed to star in the show alongside her husband Josh Hall...until the couple filed for divorce days after the HGTV star's birthday. Since then, the former couple has not-so-subtly thrown shade at each other on social media. Though we were pretty convinced Josh would be removed from the show altogether, he appeared in one of Tarek's recent behind-the-scene clips, which has us wondering if he'll make an actual cameo in the show.

In the most recent turn of events, it looks like Christina's other ex-husband Ant Anstead is slated to appear on The Flip Off. Recent pictures emerged of Ant and Christina reunited—apparently filming together. But before you get too excited, some sources claim he's only making a brief cameo and won't be Christina's new partner-in-demo. Regardless of the terms, we're honestly shocked to see Ant participating in the first place.

Though Christina herself admitted this ex-husband switch would be a “genius” marketing tactic after a fan suggested it on Instagram, we can't forget how messy that breakup was. But if you did, allow us to dust off the good ol' ex files: Christina and Ant began dating in October 2017, got engaged and married the year after, welcomed their son Hudson in 2019, and called it quits by 2020. Though Ant confirmed that Christina ended the relationship, the split got nasty when he accused her of being an “absent mom.”

However, it does seem that the former flames are on better footing. In fact, Christina reportedly refollowed Ant on Instagram shortly after announcing her split with Josh. So perhaps that means they're really going to reunite for The Flip Off. Either way, fasten your seatbelts: This is going to be interesting.



