Serious crash closes Route 125 in Brentwood

Yukon RCMP say the search continues for an Arizona man missing since last week, when the vehicle he was in plunged into the Yukon River south of Whitehorse. And police are now describing their efforts as a "recovery" operation to find the body of Knate Ostenso. "We're doing our best to try to recover the missing individual to give some closure for the family," said RCMP spokesperson Calista MacLeod on Thursday.Ostenso was one of two men in the pickup truck that went into the river near the Lewes