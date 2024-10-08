Serious crash involving motorcycle closes lanes of Versailles Road during rush hour

Karla Ward

Two lanes of Versailles Road were shut down in each direction because of a serious crash during rush hour Tuesday morning.

The collision between the intersection with New Circle Road and Wellesley Heights Way reportedly involved a motorcycle, according to LexWrecks, the social media account of the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The collision was reported at about 7:20 a.m., and the Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene.

Latest Stories

  • Survivor of Capsized Boat in Alaska Describes Moment Texas Family of 4 Disappeared: 'They Were Just Gone'

    Audio of a presumptive death hearing about the four people who were lost at sea during an Alaskan vacation last month has been made public

  • 16-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle while walking in Essex, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed in Essex, Ont. over the weekend.The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene."A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on the roadway," police said in a statement.It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on County Road 8 near Britton Road.No word if any charges will be laid.OPP say their investigation remains ongoing and they're urging people who may have witnessed it to contact them as soon as possible. (Kerri Breen/CBC)OP

  • 95-year-old man charged after 72-year-old woman struck and killed in Guelph parking lot

    A 95-year-old man has been charged after a Guelph woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing a parking lot in Guelph.On the afternoon of Sept. 26, police say a Chevrolet sedan was leaving the parking lot of a retail store on Eramosa Road near Stevenson Street N., when it hit two people who were walking across the parking lot to enter the store.The woman, 72, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, 74, was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injurie

  • Man dead after Thousand Islands watercraft crash

    A 21-year-old man is dead after a personal watercraft collided with an unknown obstacle overnight in the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River. Ontario Provincial Police and paramedics responded to a report of the crash just before 6 a.m. Sunday. It happened among a group of small islands west of the Thousand Islands Bridge, between the mainland and Hill Island. The bridge is east of Ivy Lea, Ont. Two people were on board. The passenger managed to swim to shore and get help. The driv

  • Police search for truck after vehicle rammed, shot at in North York

    Toronto police are searching for a damaged black pickup truck after a passenger vehicle was rammed and shot at in North York on Monday, leading to a rollover, followed by another shooting.A man and a woman were seriously injured in the incident, according to the police.Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said officers were called to Yonge Street and Empress Avenue for a report of a shooting at 10:45 a.m.Maslowski said the incident first began about three kilometres away, at Willowdale and Cummer avenues,

  • One dead, four injured after serious single-vehicle rollover near Merritt, B.C.

    MERRITT — Police in British Columbia say one person is dead and four others are injured following a serious single-vehicle rollover near Merritt.

  • Jeep, Ram, Nissan, Tesla, Volkswagen among 359k vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 359,468 vehicles. This includes Jeep, Ram, Tesla, Nissan, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen.

  • Man dead after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey, B.C.

    SURREY — A 33-year-old man died after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop bench in Surrey, B.C., where two people were waiting for a bus.

  • Truck-inspired Dodge Charger is turning heads, says 21-year-old who customized the car

    Lakeshore, Ont., car enthusiast Lucas Kiewitz had a dilemma: He liked the look of trucks, but he didn't like their size and handling.That's why he came up with his unique "Dodge Charger TRX" — a body and suspension customization of the iconic Dodge muscle sedan that styles it like a Dodge Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck."I've always been a car guy," says Kiewitz, 21. "I've driven trucks before. They're just kind of too big for me."Lakeshore resident Lucas Kiewitz stands next to his personally customiz

  • 7-year-old climbs 15 feet up embankment to get help after deadly crash, WA rescuers say

    The child flagged down a passing car, rescuers say.

  • Video shows moment Frontier Airlines plane catches fire during landing

    A witness captured the terrifying moment a fire broke out underneath a Frontier Airlines flight as it landed in Las Vegas. All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft safely. The incident is under investigation.

  • Pickup truck swallowed by sea after failed rescue

    A snapped tow rope ensures a wet and rusty end for the unfortunate truck as the tide came in.

  • GM seeks to ease investor concerns as EV growth slows

    General Motors will seek to soothe shareholders' worries on Tuesday that lagging demand for electric vehicles and perceived peak demand for gasoline-powered trucks will create a rough road ahead for the automaker. CEO Mary Barra and her executive team will emphasize at investor day in Spring Hill, Tennessee, that profit margins have not peaked on traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles, and its EV sales are ramping up, sources previously said. Investors are also expecting more details on the automaker's restructuring in China, as well as updates around its Cruise autonomous vehicle operations, which has struggled since an accident last fall where one of its self-driving cars dragged a person.

  • Tragic statistics show African roads are among world's deadliest

    Africa has the fewest roads and cars of any region, and yet the largest ratio of vehicle deaths, caused by the usual suspects – unsafe habits, speeding and drinking – but also poor infrastructure, scant rescuers and old cars. As everywhere, speed, alcohol and not wearing a seat belt or helmet are among the main causes of death and injury, say experts.But in Africa, where there are 620 traffic deaths every day, these problems are compounded by bad roads, outdated vehicles, minimal prosecutions an

  • Want to avoid Cruisin’ The Coast traffic jams and all the orange cones? Here’s what to do

    Here’s when to expect the heaviest traffic during Cruisin’ The Coast, and more tips for easier driving this week.

  • Two Classic Chevy Pickups to Highlight ISA’s Fall Auction

    Elevate your truck collection.

  • 6 American Cars Worth Buying

    Buying a car is a huge expense, so it makes sense to find the best bang for your buck. Luckily, there are plenty of American cars worth buying, whether you’re looking something reliable for your small family, a truck to haul your trailer, or a sports car to celebrate your retirement.

  • 8 Most Affordable Classic Cars for Retirees in 2025

    With more baby boomers retiring in large numbers, many classic car owners are cashing in on their collections for extra income. However, as newer car models become classics, the market for vintage...

  • Police driver feared colleague would be run over before Chris Kaba was shot

    AY3 described the ‘dramatic’ scene as armed officers tried to stop the Audi that Mr Kaba was driving when he was fatally shot in September 2022.

  • Qantas flight forced to turn around due to ‘unusual smell’ before crew member taken to hospital

    The airline believes the smell came from a ‘product’ used during routine maitenance