Serious crash involving motorcycle closes lanes of Versailles Road during rush hour

Two lanes of Versailles Road were shut down in each direction because of a serious crash during rush hour Tuesday morning.

The collision between the intersection with New Circle Road and Wellesley Heights Way reportedly involved a motorcycle, according to LexWrecks, the social media account of the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The collision was reported at about 7:20 a.m., and the Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene.