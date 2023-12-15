Serious crash involving pedestrian causes Nicholasville Road closure in Lexington

A “serious collision” involving a pedestrian occurred on Nicholasville Road Friday afternoon, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash happened at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Rosemont Garden. It’s unclear how significant any injuries are. Police have shut down almost all of Nicholasville Road, and delays are expected through rush hour Friday evening, according to the traffic management center.

The traffic management center said all inbound lanes are blocked and all but one outbound lane is blocked. Inbound Nicholasville Road traffic is being rerouted on Jesselin Drive or Southland Drive.

The traffic management center said to expect delays through rush hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated.