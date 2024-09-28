Serious crash shuts M40 carriageway

The M40 has been closed in Warwickshire after a serious crash involving several vehicles.

It happened on Saturday evening between junction 11, for Banbury, and 12, for Gaydon.

The northbound carriageway has been shut, along with one lane southbound.

There are no details yet of injuries but National Highways said disruption was likely to continue until 23:00 BST.

Warwickshire Police has urged drivers to avoid the area, but said diversions were in place.

Follow BBC Coventry & Warwickshire on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.