Serious crashes rise despite Sacramento’s ‘Vision Zero’ plan
Since the city adopted its Vision Zero Action Plan in 2018, the number of crashes with serious injuries or deaths has actually been increasing over the years.
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
"It absolutely baffles me that the government is pretending like they don't know why we're not having kids because, frankly, it is glaringly obvious."
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn't like her attitude.
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
Luke N. Kalisher was charged with child abuse and assault in the second degree
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
After more than a year, Joan Underwood got sick of walking past a large, leaking split in the ceiling of her apartment building's hallway. Some days, she saw dark, murky water in a bucket placed below the hole, as brown stains extended from the cracked plaster and water damage dappled the carpet below.At one point, a pole appeared to be holding up the ceiling. She worried it would cave in, and decided to seek help from Nova Scotia's tenancy board."Something's got to be done, because right now no
In his bustling restaurant kitchen, Roman Chernyrk and his staff are cooking up food for an increasingly busy and multicultural Moosomin, Sask. He's making trays of perogies alongside pizzas, chatting with his new-to-Canada employees in Ukrainian and English. "There's such a great feeling of community that is hard to find these days — anywhere. That's why this is home," he said. "We're growing."Chernyrk and his employees are part of an influx of population and business growth in Moosomin, a smal
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
A Russian-American woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason by a Russian court after she made a donation of just over $50 to a US-based charity supporting Ukraine.
Joshua Hunsucker was free on $1.5 million bond when authorities say he poisoned his 10-year-old, who recovered, using the same chemical with which authorities allege he killed his wife in 2018.
Cierre Wood and Amy Taylor were convicted of murdering Taylor's daughter La’Rayah Davis in 2019
The director, who was injured during the fatal "Rust" shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is speaking out.
Police in Ramsey County said Conchobhar Joseph Morrell was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery
The girl was in the UK capital on holiday when she and her mother were attacked in Leicester Square.
CAIRO (Reuters) -A Hamas guard who killed an Israeli hostage acted "in revenge" and against instructions after he heard news that his two children had been killed in an Israeli strike, a spokesperson for the group's armed wing said on Thursday. "The (Hamas) soldier assigned as a guard acted in a retaliatory manner, against instructions, after he received information that his two children were martyred in one of the massacres conducted by the enemy," Abu Ubaida said on Telegram. In a later message on its official Telegram channel, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, posted: "Your brutality is an imminent danger to your prisoners."
A Nova Scotia man who was serving a life sentence for crimes that included a murder committed when he was 18 has died in prison.William Ray Best was convicted of second-degree murder in 2005 for stabbing a man to death while committing a home invasion and robbery. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) issued a news release this week, saying Best had died Aug. 10 at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.No cause of death was given. In the statement, the CSC said it is reviewing the circ
Thirty-two people are facing criminal charges after a police investigation into a street gang in Toronto known as the Jamestown Crips.
Arthur Dean Knapp, 40, is being held at the Madera County jail on a slew of charges, including rape and attempted murder for the alleged attack.