'Serious damage' to memorial bench at view point

Police are appealing for information about who caused the damage to the bench [Eden police]

A memorial bench at a beauty spot has been subject to "serious damage", say police.

It happened at Hartside Summit View Point, Alston, in Cumbria.

Eden Police issued a plea for information on Saturday to find who was responsible.

It said a picnic bench at Fairhill Recreation ground in Alston had also been damaged.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Police are investigating the damage [Eden police]

Follow BBC Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links