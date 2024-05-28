'Serious damage' to memorial bench at view point
A memorial bench at a beauty spot has been subject to "serious damage", say police.
It happened at Hartside Summit View Point, Alston, in Cumbria.
Eden Police issued a plea for information on Saturday to find who was responsible.
It said a picnic bench at Fairhill Recreation ground in Alston had also been damaged.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
