M49 motorway near Bristol reopened after police incident

A police-led road closure has caused traffic to build up on the M49 motorway

Part of the M49 motorway has now been reopened following a police incident.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, the southbound lanes had been closed due to a welfare incident.

The road was closed between junction 22 for the M4 and junction 18 for the M5 near Bristol, with the M5 junction 18 southbound exit slip road also closed.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, traffic has now returned to normal after being held since around 17:00 GMT.

