A serious problem with a brand of walnuts sold at Publix has led to a recall

Emerald Kettle Glazed Walnuts in 6.5-ounce packages have been recalled from Publix stores, the Florida-based supermarket chain announced Wednesday.

There might be other sellers involved in the recall by Flagstone Foods, but Publix announced through its website that a mislabeling of some packages left peanuts, pecans and almonds as undeclared allergens on the ingredient list. That’s a potentially deadly serious problem to people with a peanut allergy, pecan allergy or tree nut allergy.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts, almonds, and pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume or are exposed to the product from the impacted lot number,” the company release states.

This covers packs with a best by date of June 28, 2025.

Emerald Kettle Glazed Walnuts

The announcement doesn’t appear on the Emerald Nuts site, the Flagstone Foods site nor their social media.

Publix’s announcement asks consumers not to open the nuts and return them to Publix stores for a full refund.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Flagstonne at 866-866-0072 or consumer_affairs@flagstonefoods.com.