It's Seriously Funny How Wildly Different The Republican Roll Call Was Compared To The Democrat One

The DNC did their ceremonial state-by-state roll call last night where delegates from each state pledged their support for Kamala Harris.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

This year, the DNC had a DJ play a state-specific song for each state.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

For example, Massachusetts had "Shipping Off To Boston" by the Dropkick Murphy's as their song.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Pennslyvania's was "Motownphilly" by Boys II Men.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

South Carolina's was James Brown's "Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine."

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Nevada's was "Mr. Brightside" by the Killers.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And Georgia had, without a doubt, the best one when Lil Jon appeared out of nowhere singing "Turn Down For What."

You can watch the whole thing here. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As this person said, "Lil Jon and then Modest Mouse? The Millennials have seized the means of event production, folks.

Lil Jon and then Modest Mouse? The Millennials have seized the means of event production, folks. — Max Steele (@maxasteele) August 21, 2024

Twitter: @maxasteele

You can see all of the state songs here:

For those who have asked…a table with every state and territory's song title and artist at tonight's #DNC2024 roll call. https://t.co/uyYFEouDfn pic.twitter.com/DWR0WLTvhC — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) August 21, 2024

Twitter: @bhrenton

If that list doesn't expand, then you can see it here.

Annnnd there's even a Spotify playlist.

...is this 50 states playlist on @Spotify — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) August 21, 2024

Twitter: @meridithmcgraw

Now, some people on X are sharing what the Republican roll call looked like, and whew boy, it was DRAMATICALLY different.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Here's the clip:

For context… this is energy of the RNC Convention 2024 Roll Call 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T2ImbeOnGF — Patrick, Not Pat (@PresidentPat) August 21, 2024

NBC/Twitter: @PresidentPat

And here's another one:

Twitter: @akwesq

People are finding the contrast pretty striking.

this comparison of the rnc roll call and the dnc roll call is making me die. i genuinely enjoyed watching the dnc roll call last night and that's usually incredibly boring. they did a great job making that fun to watch. #DNC2024 — Erin (@erinlindys) August 21, 2024

Twitter: @erinlindys

The Lincoln Project said, "The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like a funeral."

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

This person said, "If I were Republican I would just switch parties out of the major FOMO tbh."

Is the RNC roll call this cool?? If I were Republican I would just switch parties out of the major FOMO tbh — chyea ok (@chyeaok) August 21, 2024

Twitter: @chyeaok

And this person said, "This DNC roll call makes the RNC look like a goddamn real estate insurance seminar."

This DNC roll call makes the RNC look like a goddamn real estate insurance seminar. — Ty Webb (@Ty___Webb) August 21, 2024

Twitter: @Ty___Webb

Anyway, I hope the DNC makes this a tradition because it's genuinely super enjoyable.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Bye!

The DNC Roll Call vs the RNC Roll Call https://t.co/cn4gqwfJ05 pic.twitter.com/jumT9qrh6S — ii hands ii hades. (@theori) August 21, 2024

Twitter: @theori