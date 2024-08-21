It's Seriously Funny How Wildly Different The Republican Roll Call Was Compared To The Democrat One

The DNC did their ceremonial state-by-state roll call last night where delegates from each state pledged their support for Kamala Harris.

This year, the DNC had a DJ play a state-specific song for each state.

For example, Massachusetts had "Shipping Off To Boston" by the Dropkick Murphy's as their song.

Pennslyvania's was "Motownphilly" by Boys II Men.

South Carolina's was James Brown's "Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine."

Nevada's was "Mr. Brightside" by the Killers.

And Georgia had, without a doubt, the best one when Lil Jon appeared out of nowhere singing "Turn Down For What."

As this person said, "Lil Jon and then Modest Mouse? The Millennials have seized the means of event production, folks.

You can see all of the state songs here:

If that list doesn't expand, then you can see it here.

Annnnd there's even a Spotify playlist.

Now, some people on X are sharing what the Republican roll call looked like, and whew boy, it was DRAMATICALLY different.

Here's the clip:

And here's another one:

People are finding the contrast pretty striking.

The Lincoln Project said, "The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like a funeral."

This person said, "If I were Republican I would just switch parties out of the major FOMO tbh."

And this person said, "This DNC roll call makes the RNC look like a goddamn real estate insurance seminar."

Anyway, I hope the DNC makes this a tradition because it's genuinely super enjoyable.

Bye!

