Reuters

Brent futures rose $1.55, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.89 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.68, or 2.1%, to settle at $82.72. On the supply side, Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, said it would reduce crude exports to 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in coming months to compensate for exceeding its OPEC+ quota since January, a pledge that would cut shipments by 130,000 bpd from last month. In January and February, Iraq pumped significantly more oil than an output target established in January when several members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies like Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to support the market.