Serviceberry tree festival

CBC

About 50 people turned out to voice their concerns over the proposed location of the city's plans to locate the new Homelessness, Housing Help Hub (H4) at 700 Wellington Avenue last night."Everybody's concerned about what can happen to their properties," said McKay Avenue resident Thomas Colley who helped organized the meeting in Wilson Park outside the Adie Knox Community Centre.The hub, expected to open in a minimum of three years, is on 2.8 hectares of land just south of Wyandotte Street West