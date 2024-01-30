Serving Met officer charged over 'gross WhatsApp texts mocking disability'

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, Scotland Yard has said (PA Archive)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer appearing in court charged with sending grossly offensive WhatsApp messages mocking a person's disability.

PC Ashley Cooper, a response officer in Southwark and Lambeth, was suspended from duty when the allegations came to light in October 2023.

Cooper is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after a probe by the Scotland Yard’s anti-corruption unit.

A police spokesman said: “The charges follow an investigation into allegations that offensive messages mocking a person's disability had been shared on WhatsApp.”

Commander James Harman, who leads the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, added: “I know many people will be concerned and disappointed to hear that an officer has been charged with a criminal offence.

“Legal proceedings are now under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process concludes."