Serving Met Police officer charged with strangling and assaulting woman while off-duty

A serving Metropolitan Police has been charged with strangling a woman (stock photo) (PA Archive)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with strangling and assaulting a woman while off-duty.

PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged incident on Saturday involving a woman he knew.

He was charged the next day with “non-fatal strangulation and assault” and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Following the report to police, a woman has been safeguarded.

The Met said PC Abdalla, who is attached to the Territorial Support Group, was suspended from duties.

Inquiries by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are ongoing.