Serving up a "Wonderful" dish for students

CBC

Bernice Kuutuu Clarke was attending a conference for female Indigenous entrepreneurs when she got the news she had been hoping for. "I just started crying," she told CBC from her Vancouver hotel room. "I was jumping up and down and everybody [was] looking at me like, 'What are you doing? What's happening?' And I said, 'I can't tell you, not yet."The news Clarke received was the Nunavut Court of Appeal striking down the government of Nunavut's latest appeal involving a lawsuit brought forward by