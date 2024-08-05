Servpro Sponsored Quick Tip

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Over-top move of water at B.C. landslide site expected within hours, says government
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
- The Weather Network
Damage surfaces in Alberta after severe storms bring hail, winds
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
- HuffPost
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits In Video That He Dumped Dead Bear Cub In New York Park
The independent presidential candidate said he dumped a bicycle along with the bear in Central Park to make it look like a cyclist hit the cub.
- The Canadian Press
Worst-case models point to reduced Chilcotin landslide downstream flood threat
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Extreme heat is causing my patients to suffer – and die. Trump Republicans don't care.
One side of the political spectrum has been ready to address climate change and its effects on our health. Hint: It's not MAGA Republicans.
- FTW Outdoors
Trail-cam footage shows bears 'foreplaying' in Yukon forest
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured a what appears to have been a playful moment between two black bears on a remote forest trail. The footage, shared recently by Yukon Wildlife Cams, involves fairly large black bears, one of them cinnamon-colored. The…
- The Weather Network
Debby packing a stronger punch as it eyes the Florida coastline
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
- CNN
A critical system of Atlantic Ocean currents could collapse as early as the 2030s, new research suggests
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
- ABC News Videos
State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
- Global News
BC landslide: Fears of giant water gush in Chilcotin River rise
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
- The Weather Network
Tropical storm warnings issued as growing system nears Florida
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical storm Debby re-awakens the tropics
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
- The Weather Network
Beware a severe storm risk across Calgary and Red Deer on Monday
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions across Alberta during the day Monday and into the nighttime hours
- The Canadian Press
Bus tours for Jasper residents whose properties were affected by fire to start Sunday
EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the devastation first-hand will begin on Sunday.
- The Weather Network - Video
Muggy air mass fuels storm risk in eastern Ontario, Quebec
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
- CBC
Severe thunderstorms affect parts of N.S. for second straight day
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in Nova Scotia on Sunday.As of 5:45 p.m., warnings were in place for Colchester, Hants and Pictou counties. A cluster of thunderstorms was moving eastward across the province, the agency said.Rainfall rates of over 25 millimetres per hour or higher and total rainfall amounts of up to 70 millimetres, were possible, the warnings said.The agency said heavy downpours can trigger flash floods and water pooling on roads. It wa
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Tropical Storm Debby Update, 5 p.m., August 3, 2024
The storm is expected to pivot northward soon and move through the eastern Gulf as a tropical storm through Sunday, according to National Weather Service.
- ABC News Videos
Hurricane Watch in effect for Florida's Big Bend region as storm approaches
Tropical Depression Four looks to strengthen this weekend.
- Miami Herald
Sunday, Aug 04: Latest updates from the NHC on Tropical Storm Debby
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida