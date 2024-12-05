Set builders find new home after long-standing Bay Area theater company closed
After 50 years, "Cal-Shakes" closed, leaving set builders out of work, and theater companies around Bay Area without anyone who could build their sets.
After 50 years, "Cal-Shakes" closed, leaving set builders out of work, and theater companies around Bay Area without anyone who could build their sets.
This Bruins defender called out this Red Wings forward after the game.
MONTREAL — Patrik Laine wasted little time before making an impression.
Wednesday marked the unveiling of the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off rosters. Who will play for the USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden?
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett proved how opposing players can still be classy in the heat of battle. As their teams faced off in Atlanta on Sunday, Jarrett got a quarterback hit on Herbert after he attempted…
A new rule floated by MLB's commissioner would be the biggest change yet.
Bailey Wilson, 11, has been kept at home since September waiting for a space to come available at the schools near his home so that he can join his friends. He has now been homeschooled for three months since being rejected by three different secondaries in Kettering, Northants. Instead, he was offered a Year 7 place at a school in Rothwell, Northants., - which is more than seven miles away and a round-trip of two hours and 12 minutes.
The Carolina Hurricanes signed a former Montreal Canadiens goaltender to a two-way contract yesterday.
Optics matter in business, and even moreso in our current polarized moment when believing is seeing, when any detail can be twisted in support of a bias we already hold. So it is with Jay Monahan’s compensation, which Sportico reported was just over $23 million in…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto is starting to drop teams from negotiations ahead of baseball's winter meetings next week.
Edmonton Oilers CEO gave a contract update on two of the team's biggest stars.
New details have emerged about president Kevin Warren's presence in the locker room following the Bears' brutal Thanksgiving loss.
The PGA Tour Champions may be the most difficult professional golf circuit to gain entry into and one of the more difficult to stay on. Featuring fields of 78 for most weeks, the tour only brings back the top 36 golfers from the previous season. The season finale…
We know how things go with Major League Baseball when it comes to rule changes. Usually, they're terrible ideas. The league might occasionally come up with a good one! The pitch clock is a perfect example of this. Not only did it spee
The eight-year-old girl was not physically harmed in the incident
The franchise flexed its financial muscle last winter but failed to land superstar Shohei Ohtani in free-agency. Will things be different this time around?
The Oilers remain without their star winger as they make no lineup changes against their division rivals.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith named one NFC East offensive coordinator as a potential fit for the Bears' coaching vacancy.
The Colorado Avalanche might not be done upgrading, while the Montreal Canadiens have seen renewed trade speculation about their veteran players.
Joe Burrow leads the Bengals' top-ranked passing attack into Dallas this week for an enticing matchup. What other QBs are poised for success?
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. Our projection of how the top 10 will look ahead of championship weekend.