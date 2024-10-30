'Set up to fail': SPLC calls efforts to collect 'pay to stay' fees from Fla. prison inmates unconstitutional

The Southern Poverty Law Center is calling the Florida Department of Corrections' (FDC) efforts to collect more than half a million dollars from a prison inmate from Pasco County constitutional. ABC Action News I-Team first began investigating Florida's "pay to stay" law in April. The law allows the state to charge inmates $50 a day for the length of their prison sentence. Critics argue that this is an often life-long debt that only makes it more difficult for people to turn their lives around. The I-Team has exposed stories of inmates charged years beyond their release, judges applying the law in different ways, and the state's prison system — accused of retaliation when choosing who to collect from.