Seth Meyers Burns Lauren Boebert With Brutal ‘Beetlejuice' Lines

Seth Meyers ripped far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest hot take on President Joe Biden and the coronavirus vaccines.

Boebert on Thursday shared images on X, formerly Twitter, of the president receiving the shots and asked: “I wonder what could have caused Joe Biden’s rapid physical and cognitive decline?”

“Yeah, no, I wonder,” Meyers sarcastically responded during a segment on Democratic hand-wringing over Biden’s fitness for office following his debate performance.

“Could it have been a thoroughly tested vaccine that saved millions of lives that was subjected to rigorous safety trials by some of the world’s most renowned scientists or could it have been, I don’t know, the march of time?” he mockingly fired back at Boebert’s post.

It could be further proof that Boebert is descending into “‘Beetlejuice’-induced mania,” joked Meyers, who suggested the lawmaker appears to be morphing into the musical’s character Lydia Deetz.

“If you’re trying to make us forget about the time you got kicked out of ’Beetlejuice The Musical for groping your date, turning into one of the characters is a terrible strategy,” Meyers said.

