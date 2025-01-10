Seth Meyers Exposes the Major Hole In Trump’s Attacks on Gavin Newsom

Michael Boyle
·2 min read
Seth Meyers talking about Trump
NBC

As the wildfires in the Los Angeles area rage on, President-elect Donald Trump has used the occasion to heavily criticize California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On Wednesday, Trump published a post on Truth Social complaining that, “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California.”

Late Night host Seth Meyers responded to the post in his monologue Thursday, saying, “You heard Trump, Newsom refused to sign the Water Restoration Declaration, a very real document that definitely exists, right?”

He played an MSNBC clip explaining how the Water Restoration Declaration isn’t actually a real document.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyers feigned surprise, joking, “But I trusted the expertise of the guy who said water that comes from heaven is called rain.“

Meyers continued, “And of course it doesn’t exist. You can tell just from the phrase ‘Water Restoration Declaration,’ which sounds super f--king made up.”

The Late Night host also debunked Trump’s claim that a lack of water access is the reason the wildfires are still going on.

“Of course Trump is lying,“ Meyers said. He read off passages from a CNN fact check and a Washington Post article, ”There’s no relationship between federal and state water management and the intensity of these fires or the ability of people to fight these fires. Some hydrants are running dry not because the region ran out of water but because pressure drops with high demand making it harder to move water around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During a more somber moment earlier in his monologue, Meyers explained why he thinks Trump’s reaction to the LA fires is so damning.

“The kindness and compassion and resourcefulness and solidarity on display have been nothing short of breathtaking and awe-inspiring,” he said. “It’s as clear as ever that people just desperately want to help one another, which is why we deserve leaders and institutions who will do the same.”

Meyers added, “I think it’s also important to say again in this moment that climate change is real. It is an imminent and existential threat to the lives and safety of Americans, and we must treat it like the crisis it is.

“And unfortunately, there are politicians who would rather spread lies about the emergency response, and I’m not going to name names, but Donald Trump. His name is Donald Trump. Sorry, I couldn’t help it.”

Latest Stories

  • Seth Meyers Utterly Shreds Donald Trump For Going Silent On 1 Key Vow

    It’s because the president-elect “can’t, and he knows he can’t, and he doesn’t care that he can’t,” said the “Late Night” host.

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower for

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Even MAGA’s Favorite Canadian Thinks Trump’s 51st State Idea Is Dumb

    President-elect Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that Canada should become the 51st state drew a rebuke from the leader of the U.S. neighbor’s MAGA-lite opposition leader Tuesday. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, asserted his is a “great and independent country” in a post on X. Inverting one of Trump’s favorite slogans, he said a government under his leadership would put “Canada First.” Poilievre is arguably the chief importer—sans tariffs—of MAGA-style politics to

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Jimmy Kimmel Showers Donald Trump With Scathing New Description

    The president-elect also exposed the "real gulf of America" with his press conference, said the late night host.

  • Heartbroken Brooklyn Beckham shares chilling photo of LA wildfires from apartment window

    Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are just two of several thousand people directly affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, and in a chilling post, Brooklyn shares a photo of the blaze captured from the window of his marital home

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Mel Gibson Predicts Civilization ‘Collapse’ After L.A. Fires

    Mel Gibson has a theory about the L.A. fires, he told Joe Rogan on a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience Thursday, as he wait to find out whether his own house is still standing amid the city’s “inferno.” “All those earmarks, the precursors of a collapse, they’re present in our time,” Gibson said in the episode released Thursday. “It doesn’t take long,” for a civilization to collapse, he added, citing Jared Diamond’s 2011 book Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed. “It says all t

  • Chrissy Teigen ‘Very Scared’ as She Evacuates Home amid L.A. Fires with ‘4 Dogs, 4 Kids and a Bearded Dragon’

    The model and author revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 8. that her family had been forced to leave their home in Los Angeles

  • Trump tells GOP he wants to write 100 executive orders

    President-elect Trump during a meeting with GOP senators on Wednesday said he wants to enact 100 executive orders, with many of the orders focused on his plans for immigration. “He threw that out — 100 — there could be like 100 EOs, yeah. I believe him.” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told The Hill, referring to…