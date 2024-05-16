Seth Meyers Makes a Bold Prediction for Trump-Biden Debate

On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden officially offered to debate Donald Trump, and the former president quickly accepted. The first of two presidential debates is scheduled for June 27, and Trump himself has seemed confident over his upcoming appearance. As he posted on Truth Social, “Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can’t put two sentences together!”

But as Late Night host Seth Meyers argued in his latest “Closer Look” segment, Trump’s debate skills aren’t so hot either. Meyers played a montage of Trump’s rudest, most incoherent moments in the 2020 debates, remarking, “Trump thinks that made him look good… Even Mike Lindell saw that and was like, ‘whoa, you sound crazy.’”

Meyers noted how Trump agreed to Biden’s debate conditions, which included no live audience. “I don’t need to tell you that Trump thrives when he’s screaming over a live audience,” Meyers said. “Biden getting Trump to agree to no audiences is like getting a vampire to agree to fight you at noon on the beach during the garlic festival.”

Despite his dismissal of Trump, Meyers admitted he’s not as confident in Biden as he’d like to be. “I’m not going to sit here and pretend Joe Biden is in tip-top shape either,” he said, and later added, “Is Biden a debate all-star? No, he’s not. Every time he answers a question, I'm going to white-knuckle my armchair like I’m watching Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff.”

Meyers admitted he wasn’t looking forward to the debates all that much, even joking that they shouldn’t be broadcast internationally because they’ll probably make America look bad. But although Meyers believed the debates would be embarrassing for the country, he insisted it’ll be embarrassing for Trump most of all.

“The contrast Biden will benefit from on stage is that he’s normal for his age, and Trump is not normal for any age,” said Meyers. He ripped into the former president for his recent comments about Hannibal Lecter, before wondering why Trump even wants to debate Biden so bad in the first place:

“You’d think a guy facing four separate criminal indictments, who attempted a coup, got impeached twice, oversaw a net job loss, set a spike in crime, cheated on his wife with a porn star, and left the nation in crisis after letting a pandemic spiral out of control, would want to avoid a debate.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

