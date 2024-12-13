Seth Meyers Makes An 'Easy' Example Out Of Trump's 'Fake Populism' In Devastating Supercut

Seth Meyers scorched Donald Trump on Thursday after the president-elect told Time magazine that it’d be “very hard” to bring down grocery prices as he walked back a pledge he made “repeatedly” on the campaign trail.

“Fuck me, I can’t believe we really got to spend the next four years watching this idiot relearn how hard it is to be president,” Meyers said.

The “Late Night” host noted that “no one but” Trump claimed solving inflation would be “easy” before turning to clips of the president-elect boasting that he’ll bring costs down in the weeks leading up to his election win.

“When I win, I will immediately bring prices down starting on day one,” said Trump in one clip from an August presser where he was flanked by food items.

The president-elect, in another clip from an October rally in Wisconsin, claimed his administration would “rapidly defeat” inflation and he’d “make America affordable again.”

“They call it groceries. Bacon, lettuce, tomato. All the— everything is so much higher than it ever was and we’re going to bring that down,” he told supporters.

Meyers reminded Trump that Americans “know what groceries are.”

“We don’t think you’re in control of the situation because you can give us examples of food. Not only does he think he invented the word ‘groceries,’ he thinks he has to explain it to us like he’s fucking Oppenheimer explaining the A-Bomb,” he quipped.

He later continued, “Trump’s fake populism is a con and couldn’t be any clearer. The second he won, he started rubbing elbows with rich Wall Street buddies and admitting that his promises were all B.S.”

Watch Meyers’ full Thursday monologue below.

