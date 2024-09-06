Seth Meyers Mocks Fox News Host’s Laughable Tim Walz Attack

Since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was first announced as Kamala Harris’ running mate, Fox News pundits have criticized him for his apparent stolen valor, his liberal record, his (distant) Trump-supporting relatives, and now… for the way he drinks milkshakes.

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters recently claimed Walz was too feminine because he drinks milkshakes with a straw, and Late Night host Seth Meyers found the whole idea ridiculous.

“I don’t understand. Please explain it to me, Jesse,” said Meyers, adding a jab at the end by saying the name “Jesse” is a “girl’s name.” He continued: “What are you saying? It’s manlier to drink a milkshake without a straw and then walk around all day with a milkshake mustache? Having to lick your upper lip like a dog with peanut butter on its nose?”

Meyers continued, “I wasn’t aware there was a masculine way to drink a milkshake. If there is, then someone should tell Donald Trump.” He showed a picture of Trump drinking a milkshake from a straw at a 2010 Yankees game.

“So Trump drank a milkshake with a straw, but surely no one who worked at Fox News would drink a milkshake with a straw,” Meyers said, before zooming out on the photo to reveal Bill O’Reilly sitting near Trump, strawed-up milkshake in hand.

“Well, if it isn’t Trump and Bill O’Reilly, the double milk twins,” Meyers joked.

Meyers sees the right-wing attacks on Walz over such trivial issues to be a symptom of the Trump campaign still reeling from the “weird” attacks that Walz popularized.

“Republicans can’t beat the weird charges, so now they’re trying to turn them back around on Democrats,” Meyers explained, but he doesn’t think they’ve been successful so far.

Meyers showed a clip from a Trump town hall alongside Fox host Sean Hannity in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, this week, where the former president complained yet again about being called weird. “But we’re not weird, guys. We’re very solid people who want our country to be great again,” Trump said.

“First of all, the opposite of weird isn’t solid. It’s normal,” Meyers replied. “It’s something you might know if you weren’t so—and again, I wish there was a better word for this—f---ing weird.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.